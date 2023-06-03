Truly proud of the people of Odisha, particularly Balasore, for their remarkable response: CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his gratitude to the people of Odisha especially the residents of Balasore for their tremendous efforts in helping the train accident victims last night.

“I am truly proud of the people of Odisha, particularly the people of Balasore for their tremendous efforts for this terrible train accident. They came out in large number last night to help the victims of the accident,” said Patnaik.

“I also want to thank the youth for their response in donating blood to the victims of this accident. This is how people should behave during terrible time like this. I’m truly proud of the people of Odisha,” he added.

Huge number of people of the locality was seen extending all possible support to the victims of the train accident which occurred last evening after Coromandel Express and SMVT-Howrah Super Fast Express derailed and hit a goods train at Bahanaga in Balasore district.

It is noteworthy that while hundreds of local residents of Balasore joined in the rescue operation, hundreds of youths rushed to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital late night and donated blood with the aim to help the injured persons’ treatment. Their noble deeds have been lauded by all and sundry including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

