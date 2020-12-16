Trucks Collide With Each Other In Odisha, 1 Killed On The Spot

Trucks Collide With Each Other In Odisha, 1 Killed On The Spot

Jeypore: A severe road accident has taken place in Sipaiput under Patangi police limits in Koraput district killing one and severely injuring another.

According to reports, two trucks have rammed into each other. The registration number of one truck is OD10G7629 whereas the other is CG04HY7211.

The identities of the drivers is yet to be known, one has allegedly died on the spot whereas the other has been severely injured and rushed to the nearby hospital.

The locals have rescued the driver and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On being informed the local police reached the spot and seized the two trucks. The police has also seized the body of the deceased and sent it for post mortem.

.