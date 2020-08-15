Malkangiri: Driver of a truck was luckily rescued by some locals after the vehicle was washed away by flood waters near Kangurakonda bridge in Odisha’s Malkangiri district today.

According to sources, water was overflowing on the Kangurkonda bridge at five feet height following incessant rainfall in the area for the last couple of days. Driver of the vehicle could not judge the flow of the water and decided to cross the bridge. However, the truck got washed away in the water.

Some locals who were present at the site noticed the truck and soon swung into action and rescued the driver of the vehicle.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Malkangiri is witnessing incessant rainfall past five days. Road communication between Malkangiri to Motu also has been disrupted.