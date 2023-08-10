Truck slips off ghat road in Odisha yet again, driver dies

Sundargarh: In a shocking case, a truck accident has occured in Sundargarh district of Odisha on Thursday in which the driver had lost his life said reliable reports.

The diver has died on the spot, said reports. The truck was carrying iron ore. The driver allegedly lost control over the wheels and the vehicle veered of the road into the gorge.

The locals spotted the truck and immediately informed the police and the fire department. Rescue operation were immediately carried out but by the time the driver had lost his life.

The police seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

In the same ghats on August 9, another truck accident had occured in Sundargarh district of Odisha in which the diver and helper are critical.

According to reliable reports, the incident took place in Chuna ghats road area of Bonai in Sundargarh district.

The truck accident was scary given the fact that, the driver an the helper were stuck in the vehicle for five hours.

The rescuers were forced to use gas cutters to free the driver and helper from the truck. Both have been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.