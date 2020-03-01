Truck Slapped With Rs 1.2 Lakh For multiple traffic violations in Odisha’s Rayagada

Rayagada: A wood laden truck was fined heavily today in Rayagada Odisha for multiple traffic violations. After end of the relaxation period of three months the new rules of the Motor Vehicle Act have been strictly followed from today in Odisha.

As per the report, a wood laden truck was checked by the Transport department officials in Rayagada today and found that the truck had violated several traffic rules. The truck was on its way to Odisha from Andhra Pradesh when the sleuths took hold of it.

The fine imposed to the truck was about Rs. 1 Lakh 20 thousand. The fine was imposed on the vehicle for flouting traffic rules under the amended Motor Vehicle Act during routine traffic checking.

The RT officials levied fine to the vehicle for not carrying documents, including vehicle insurance, violating air and noise pollution, and violating road permit.