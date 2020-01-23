Truck runs over cyclist in Keonjhar, locals stage protest

Anandpur: A cyclist was killed after being mowed down by a truck near Hasanpur tollgate under Andnpur Sub Division in Keonjhar district today.

The deceased has been identified as Prafulla Sahu of the same locality.

As per the report, Prafulla who had been to guard his farmland last night was returning home on his bicycle this morning when the mishap took place. The driver of a speeding truck drove extremely left near the Hasanpur toll gate and ended up mowing down the victim.

Though bystanders rushed Prafulla in a critical condition to Anandpur Sub Divisional Hospital he succumbed under treatment.

Tension prevailed at the accident spot post the crash and Ramachandrapur Police pacified them after reaching the spot.