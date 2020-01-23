Truck runs over cyclist in Keonjhar, locals stage protest

By KalingaTV Bureau

Anandpur: A cyclist was killed after being mowed down by a truck near Hasanpur tollgate under Andnpur Sub Division in Keonjhar district today.

The deceased has been identified as Prafulla Sahu of the same locality.

Related News

Market Building Violence: Commissionerate Police issues…

World Class Facilities At SCB Hospital Soon, Informs CM…

‘Adivasi Mela’ From Jan 26th At Exhibition…

Body of youth killed in Paradip exhumed in Cuttack, accused…

As per the report, Prafulla who had been to guard his farmland last night was returning home on his bicycle this morning when the mishap took place. The driver of a speeding truck drove extremely left near the Hasanpur toll gate and ended up mowing down the victim.

Though bystanders rushed Prafulla in a critical condition to Anandpur Sub Divisional Hospital he succumbed under treatment.

Tension prevailed at the accident spot post the crash and Ramachandrapur Police pacified them after reaching the spot.

You might also like
State

Market Building Violence: Commissionerate Police issues detention order under NSA…

State

World Class Facilities At SCB Hospital Soon, Informs CM Naveen Patnaik

State

‘Adivasi Mela’ From Jan 26th At Exhibition Ground, Bhubaneswar

State

Body of youth killed in Paradip exhumed in Cuttack, accused held

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.