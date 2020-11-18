Keonjhar: Two people were killed as a truck ramed into a roadside shop at Suakathi temple chhak under Keonjhar Sadar police limits on Wednesday afternoon.

According to sources, the driver lost control over the heavy vehicle when it was heading to the OMC mining site and rammed into the shop.

Shop owner Dolagovinda Sahu and truck helper lost their lives on the spot.

The incident infuriated the locals and they staged a road blockade in the area protesting the death of the shopkeeper.

The locals complained that hundreds of trucks were transporting iron blocks everyday on this road when there are 5 schools along side the road. The family members of the children have to send them to school with fear of their wellbeing everyday.

The locals demanded to stop the vehicular movement in the area for the safety of the residents of the area.