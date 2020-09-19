Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, at least 4 people were critical after a stone-laden truck rammed into a shop near Mendhasala Chhak in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to sources, the speeding stone-laden truck was coming from Khordha to Chandaka , after driver of the truck lost control over it and rammed into a hotel and some shop cabins. The truck overturned leaving 4 persons critically injured including a minor,driver and helper .

The locals and police with the help of the crane rescued the injured and shifted them to Mendhasala Community Health Center (CHC). However, their condition is stated to be critical, informed sources.

Later, Chandaka Police reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter.

Further details awaited.