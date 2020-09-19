Truck Rams Into Road-side Shop In Bhubaneswar, 4 Critical

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, at least 4 people were critical after a stone-laden truck rammed into a shop near Mendhasala Chhak in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar in the wee hours of Saturday.
According to sources, the speeding stone-laden truck  was coming from Khordha to Chandaka , after driver of the truck lost control over it and rammed into a hotel and some shop cabins.The truck overturned leaving  4 persons critically  injured including a minor,driver and helper .
The locals and police with the help of the crane rescued the injured and  shifted them to Mendhasala Community Health Center (CHC). However, their condition is stated to be critical, informed sources.
Later, Chandaka Police reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter.
Further details awaited.

 

 

You might also like
Nation

New 93,337 Cases In India In Last 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 53 Lakh Mark

State

IPL 2020 beginning today: Here’s all you need to know about the league and how…

State

Sensesational Dhenkanal gang rape and murder case: Life sentence awarded to four…

Business

Petrol And Diesel Prices In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates For Today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7