Bhubaneswar: Truck loaded with seven tonnes of fish overturned in Bhubaneswar early in the morning today. The accident has taken place near the potato cold storage near Aiginia area in Bhubaneswar.

The driver allegedly lost control over the wheels and the truck turned turtle say onlookers. The truck was transporting almost seven tonnes of fish from Andhra Pradesh to Odisha.

There was fish strewn all over the road. The police reached the spot immediately and investigated into the matter. The reports of the loss caused are still awaited.