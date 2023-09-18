Truck Loaded with Cement Plunges into River In Ganjam

Ganjam: In an incident of a road mishap in Ganjam, a truck loaded with cement veered off the road and plunged into the river near Tilisingi village, under the Tarasingi police station.

The incident occurred on Sunday night while the truck was on a journey from Talcher to Berhampur.

According to reports, the driver and his companion were rescued by bystanders as soon as the vehicle submerged.

Both individuals have been shifted to the Bhanjanagar Medical Center and are under critical care.

The Tarasinghi police station promptly responded to the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter.

In a similar incident, a truck laden with gas cylinders overturned mid way. The incident took place in Sikharpur area of Cuttack district.

The accident took place during the early morning hours of Monday, said reliable reports. Reportedly, the truck was carrying over 200 gas cylinders during the time of accident.

From what reports say, the truck was en route to Kendrapda from Khurda Jatni when it lost balance and overturned, causing the accident. The truck overturned along the National Highway 16 in Sikharpur, Cuttack.

Officials from the Fire fighting department and Chauliaganj Police station reached the scene of the incident.