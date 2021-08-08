Truck hits bike in Odisha’s Keonjhar, Couple dies

Keonjhar: In a saddening incident, a couple was killed after their bike on which they were traveling was hit by a 14-wheeler truck on NH-20 near Arsala under Jhumpura police station limits in Odisha’s Keonjhar district.

The deceased couple has been identified as Tapas Giri and his wife Kumudini Giri of Ketang village.

Tapas was working at a factory in Joda for the last three years. He had married to Kumudini two years ago. She was a native of Barbil and was working as a teacher.

The road mishap, due to which both of them died on the spot, took place while they were on their way to their working places this afternoon.

Some locals staged a road blockade following the accident. They demanded the arrest of the driver of the truck which fled from the spot after hitting Tapas and Kumudini.

A team of cops from the Jhumpura police station reached the spot and convinced the irate locals to withdraw their agitation and started an investigation into the matter.