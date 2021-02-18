Truck Fined Almost Rs 2 Lakh In Kalahandi Of Odisha, Details Here

Kalahandi: A truck fined a huge amount in Kalahandi district of Odisha. The truck owner had knowingly avoided paying GST which amounted total of 1,82,520.

The Bhawanipatna Enforcement Range has fined the truck for embezzling GST after being caught in the attack. The truck was coming to Ladugaon in Kalahandi district carrying rice mill equipment worth Rs 1,413,725.

It was going towards the Indian Foundation Works in Ferozepur, Punjab. This information was stated by Tapan Kumar Padhi, Deputy Commissioner of Commerce and GST has provided information about the development.