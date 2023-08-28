Truck driver looted in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district

Jharsuguda: In a shocking incident, a truck driver has been looted in Jharsuguda district of Odisha on late Sunday night, said reports.

According to reports, the looters attacked and robbed the truck driver. The truck driver complained to the nearby police.

It is reported that allegedly two youths thrashed a truck driver coming to the FCI warehouse at Shilpeghar under Jharsuguda Sadar police station.

It is worth mentioning that last night, two youths allegedly came on a bike and abused and beat up the truck driver mercilessly and looted all the cash that he had.

Hearing the screams of the driver, the people gathered and the police reached the spot after receiving the news. However, it has been reported that the looter duo took advantage of the darkness and the crowd to escape.

The truck driver has lodged a complaint in this regard. The police is investigating into the matter and will soon provide a detailed report in this regard.