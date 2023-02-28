Truck catches fire near KIIT square in Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: A Hyva truck was caught on fire near KIIT Square in the capital city of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The fire brigade reached the spot and doused the flames.
However, the Hyva truck was completely burnt by the time the firefighters the flames.
According to the preliminary investigation of the Firefighters, it was found that the fire was caused by a short circuit.