Nabrangpur: A moving truck allegedly caught fire on the National Highway in the afternoon on Tuesday near Babajiguda square in Nabrangpur.

According to reports, the truck was transporting around 25 tonnes of potato from West Bengal to Nabrangpur district in Odisha.

The locals had tried their best to douse the flames but were not successful in their endeavours.

Within a few seconds the whole truck was up in flames. The potatoes got destroyed completely. The driver however managed to escape unhurt.

The locals, police and fire tenders are at the spot and trying their best to douse the flames. The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

