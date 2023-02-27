Truck catches fire in Odisha, narrow escape for driver and helper

Ganjam: A truck loaded with iron has caught fire in Ganjam. The fire incident has taken place at Shani Dhankar Chacha of National Highway No. 16 in Ganjam district of Odisha.

In the incident, the driver and helper have had a narrow escape. The truck was carrying iron ore from Keonjhar to Gopalpur when it caught flames.

The fire occurred allegedly due to a short circuit. The Chatrapur fire fighters reached the spot and doused the flames.

An investigation is underway.