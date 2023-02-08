Truck catches fire in Odisha, driver burnt alive

Sambalpur: A truck caught fire near Terabeda village in Naktideul of Sambalpur district. Unfortunately, the driver could not escape and was burnt alive.

According to reports, the fire was started in the truck due to a short circuit.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. The fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire. The vehicle was mostly gutted and its contents also caught fire.

