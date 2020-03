Keonjhar: A truck carrying tar caught fire on NH 20 near Raisuan in Odisha ‘s Keonjhar district on Friday.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the fire mishap.

The incident occurred on a flyover when the tar-laden vehicle was heading towards Champua from Keonjhar.

On being informed, local fire tenders and Sadar police reached the spot and doused the flame.

Vehicular movement was affected on Keonjhar-Champua road for a while due to the fire mishap.