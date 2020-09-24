Surat: Gujarat police today has seized around half a tonne of Ganja which was allegedly being smuggled from Odisha’s Aska to Surat and have arrested three persons in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, CBI intercepted the truck near Puna Saroli road and seized half a tonne of ganja packed in 15 sacks and hidden in the driver’s cabin and arrested the truck driver and two others.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mithun Swain, Tukuna Gouda and Basant Swain residents of Aska area in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Surat Crime Branch RR Sarvaiya briefed the media, that on interrogating the accused, the police has found out that the contraband belonged to one Dilip Gouda of Ganjam District who stays in Pandesara of Surat.

The culprits also revealed that Dilip, had borrowed mithun’s truck from him on September 9 and constructed secret chests behind the driver’s cabin to hide the ganja.

Meanwhile, Dilip paid Rs 80,000 to Mithun in order to deliver the contraband to a person at Pandesara in Surat.

Sarvaiya has also added that the Police has declared Dilip Gauda as most wanted in this case.