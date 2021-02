Balasore: A truck carrying cattle collided head-on with a bolero on NH 60 near Gandhi Square under Basta police limits in Balasore district of Odisha.

According to reports, the truck was travelling to West Bengal carrying more than 100 cattle. The truck collided with the car and skid down 30-feet below the road in which three people and more than 35 cattle died.

On getting the information, Basta police and the fire fighters arrived at the spot to initiate the rescue operation.