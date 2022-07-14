Trouble escalates for Tirtol MLA as CB likely to take up case lodged by Somalika

Jagatsinghpur: Trouble escalated for Odisha’s Tirtol MLA Bijaya Shankar Das as the Crime Branch likely to take up the case against him lodged by Somalika who had claimed that Das avoided marriage with her.

As per reports, Jagatsinghpur SP has written letter to SP of Crime Branch in this regard. Somalika has alleged that Das is running a sex racket and in this matter the SP has written to the CB.

Dispute is going on these days between the MLA and Somalika, his wife-to-be. Earlier, Somalika had moved to Court after Bijaya had refused to marry her. Later, reportedly both the parties were ready for marriage of Bijaya and Somalika on June 17. However, though Somalika was waiting at the Sub-registrar office of Jagatsinghpur waiting for Das to get marry, the MLA did not turn up.

Later, she lodged a complaint at Jagatsinghpur police station against Das for avoiding the marriage.

According to reports, Bijaya Shankar Das had allegedly assured Somalika to marry her. However, as he did not turn up for the wedding, she filed a police complaint against him.

In her FIR, Somalika had accused the MLA of cheating and harassment.