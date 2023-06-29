Tripura Rath Yatra Mishap: CM Naveen Patnaik expresses grief over loss of lives

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Tripura Rath Yatra mishap.

The CM tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives during #RathJatra in #Unakoti district of #Tripura. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have sustained injuries.”

Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives during #RathJatra in #Unakoti district of #Tripura. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have sustained injuries. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 28, 2023

It is pertinent to note here that at least six people died while 18 others received burn injuries after a chariot caught fire during Rath Yatra celebration in Kumarghat area of Tripura’s Unakoti district on Wednesday.

The chariot, which was made of iron, reportedly caught fire around 4.30 PM after coming in contact with a high-tension wire while thousands of people were pulling the chariot. Each of the deceased persons died on the spot while the injured persons are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. However their conditions are stated to be critical.