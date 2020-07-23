Triple murder in Odisha’s Sonepur! Police begins probe

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sonepur: In a shocking incident, a couple and their son were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Odisha’s Sonepur district on Thursday. They were found dead at Silati village in Binika area of the district.

While the exact reason behind their death is yet to be known, as there are several injury marks on their bodies locals suspect it as a case of triple murder.

It is suspected that the trios have been murdered by some miscreants.

Meanwhile, a team of Binika police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the hospital for postmortem.

The cops are interrogating some locals to get clue about their deaths, said sources.

