Triple murder in Bargarh of Odisha!

Bargarh: In a shocking incident, as many as three persons of a family were murdered in Bargarh district of Odisha on Tuesday.

According to reports, the mutilated body of a man and his two wives was found from their house in Akhiphuta village under Bheden police limits of Bargarh.

It is reported that the deceased person has been identified as Tankdar Sahu and his two wives Madhavi and Dur. They were killed inside the house.

The Bheden police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter, further detailed report awaited.