Triple murder in Bargarh of Odisha, alleged murdered detained

Bargarh: The Bheden police on Thursday cracked the case of the triple murder in the Bargarh district of Odisha, said reliable reports.

The Bheden police arrested two persons including the relative of the deceased persons. It is worth mentioning that, in a shocking incident, as many as three persons of a family were murdered in Bargarh district of Odisha on April 18, 2023.

According to reports, the mutilated body of a man and his two wives was found from their house in Akhiphuta village under Bheden police limits of Bargarh.

It is reported that the deceased person has been identified as Tankdar Sahu and his two wives Madhavi and Dur. They were killed inside the house.

The Bheden police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter, further detailed report awaited.

In a shocking case, a man has allegedly been murdered in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on 4 May, 2023.

Reports say that, a man has allegedly been beaten to death at Bahadalpur under Khandagiri police limits in Bhubaneswar The friend of the deceased has been detained by the Khandagiri police. He is said to be the main accused in the case.

From preliminary investigation, the police sources have revealed that bothe the friends were drunk when the incident took place. There was and argument between them and allegedly in a fit of rage, the man was beaten to death by is friend.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Sethi. He was a resident of Bahadalpur area under Khandagiri police limits. The accused friend has been identified as Jagannathe Dhibar, a resident of the same area.

The Khandagiri police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. The body has been seized by the police and sent for postmortem to Capital Hospital.

