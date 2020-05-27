Rayagada: Face masks, hand crafted by the women of Dongaria tribe in Rayagada district to be available in the markets of Odisha soon. This is an initiative by the Govt of Odisha to make them self-sufficient.

As per reports, women of villages like Kurli, Khambeshi, Huteshi, and Hundijali under Bissamcuttack block in the Niyamgiri area having been assigned with the task of making masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. More than 100 families have been engaged in this initiative.

This is an initiative by the Dongaria Kandha Development agency to economically empower the women as well as to make them self-sufficient. The women have been provided with threads of four colours, needles and embroidery items free of cost. They are getting Rs.50 for weaving a mask.

During the lock down the tribal people of this area faced much problem. Accordingly, the Tribal Welfare Department of Govt of Odisha came up to their help and assigned the task to the Dongaria women. The products will be procured by the TDCC and which will later make it available in the market.