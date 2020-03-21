Tribal girl Raped For 3 Years On Pretext Of Marriage in Kalahandi of Odisha

Bhawanipatna: A tribal girl from Kalahandi district of Odisha was allegedly raped for three years on the pretext of marriage. Resultantly she got pregnant and delivered a girl child. Now the so called father of the child is denying accepting fatherhood of the child.

As per reports, one Rabit Naik of Jakeshpadar village under Thuamul Rampur of Kalahandi district made physical relation with the tribal woman for long three years promising her to get marry.

As a result the woman got pregnant. However, after she intimated about the pregnancy to the accused, he denied accepting the relationship. He then and cut off all communication with the victim. It has also been complained that the accused intimidated the woman to kill her. In between the woman delivered a girl child. The tribal girl’s only relative left is her ailing father.

As the accused denied relationship with the poor tribal girl, she has approached Police for justice. She has lodged a complaint for necessary action so that he daughter would get identity of her father.

Locals approached the District Child welfare officer and demanded action against the accused and to give justice to the victim woman.