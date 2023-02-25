Triathlon competitor from Rajasthan dies in Puri district of Odisha

Puri: In a sad incident, a youth, who had come to participated in the triathlon competition that was going on in the Ramachandi area of Puri district in Odisha was killed.

While name of the deceased person is yet to be ascertained, the deceased reportedly, has been identified as a youth from Jodhpur area in Rajasthan.

As per reports, during the triathlon competition the youth fell sick and hence he was shifted to the Puri Medical immediately, However, in the hospital the doctors declared him dead.

The reason of the death is yet to be ascertained.