Trial run of Odisha’s 2nd Vande Bharat Express conducted today from Puri to Rourkela

Puri: The full trial run of the Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express, was conducted on Wednesday, officials said.

The train left the Puri station at 5 am and reached Bhubaneswar at 6.05 am. After brief halts at Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, it reached Sambalpur at 10.15 am. The train reached its destination, Rourkela, at 12.45 pm.

On its return journey, the train will leave Rourkela at 2.10 pm and reach Puri at 9.40 pm, covering the distance in 7.5 hours, officials said.

Earlier, a trail run was held between Puri and Talcher Road stations.

The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on August 14, 2023 had promised that very soon Odisha shall get the second Vande Bharat Express. He had spoken about this when he had flagged off the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express with new Tejas coaches from Bhubaneswar Railway Station.

During his media interaction at the same program, the Union Minister said that prior to 2014 about 53 km railway line was being laid annually, but now 459 km track is being laid. Before 2014, Odisha got Rs 700 crore railway grant which has now increased to Rs 10,000 crore, he added.

PM Narendra Modi had flagged off Odisha’s first Vande Bharat Express, which operates between Puri and Howrah, in May.

Also Read: Second Vande Bharat Express Of Odisha From Puri To Talcher Takes Trial Run Today