Bhubaneswar: The travel history of coronavirus positive patient No. 50, 51, 52, 53 and 54 was released today.

The travel history of patient No. 50 is linked with patient no. 41. The youth from Madhusudan Nagar is a relative of the patient no. 41. The youth was in the residence of his relative in Badahantuda of Banapur in Khordha district.

Patient Travel History #Covid19 Case no: 50, 51 & 52. Contact tracing and follow up action is being taken. pic.twitter.com/rEkkNzAAOS — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 12, 2020

He had been to Unit 3 Satyanagar, Station square and Jharpada in between March 20 to April 10. He was found corona positive on April 10 after test.

The patient no. 51 is a 67 year old male from Bisra Sundargarh. He has a travel history to Nizamuddin, New Delhi.

The patient no. 52 is a 18 year old male who is presently at Bisra in Sundergarh.

Patient Travel History #Covid19 Case no: 53 & 54. Contact tracing and follow up action is being taken. pic.twitter.com/X7d0R53FHy — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 12, 2020

The patient no. 53 is a 46 year old male from Jharpada in Bhubaneswar. He is a close relative of case no. 42.

The patient no. 54 is a 17 year old female from Rajnagar in Kendrapara.