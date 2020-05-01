Travel History Of Covid-19 Positive Patient Numbers 123 To 128 Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Information and Public Relation (I&PR) Department has released the travel history of coronavirus positive case numbers 123 to 128. The details of the cases are as follows:

Case No. 123, 65 year old Male:

Case No.124, 61 year old Male:

Case No.125, 63 Year Old Male: 

Case No.126, 44 Year Old Male:

Case No.127, 56 Year Old Male:  

Case No. 128, 18 Year Old Female:

The total number of positive cases have reached 149 in Odisha.

You might also like
State

Liquor stores, paan shops to open in green zone districts of Odisha

State

Cowherd Dead Due To Lightning Strike In Odisha’s Keonjhar

State

Lockdown Extended By 2 Weeks Nationwide, Informs Ministry of Home Affairs

State

Yet Another Covid-19 Positive From Jajpur, Tally Rises To 149 In Odisha

Comments
Loading...