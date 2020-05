Travel history of 17 COVID19 patients in Odisha

Travel history of 17 COVID19 patients in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has released the travel histories of 17 COVID19 patients of the State.

The State Health & Family Welfare Department released the travel histories of coronavirus patient no 164, 165, 166, 167, 168, 169, 170, 171, 172, 174, 175, 178, 179, 180, 186, 187, 188 in its website.

Travel history of COVID19 case No 164

Travel history of COVID19 case No 165

Travel history of COVID19 case No 166

Travel history of COVID19 case No 167

Travel history of COVID19 case No 168

Travel history of COVID19 case No 169

Travel history of COVID19 case No 170

Travel history of COVID19 case No 171

Travel history of COVID19 case No 172

Travel history of COVID19 case No 174

Travel history of COVID19 case No 175

Travel history of COVID19 case No 178

Travel history of COVID19 case No 179

Travel history of COVID19 case No 180

Travel history of COVID19 case No 186

Travel history of COVID19 case No 187

Travel history of COVID19 case No 188