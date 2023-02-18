Travel agency owner attacked in Bhubaneswar, critical

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident which has been reported on Saturday morning a man has been attacked in broad daylight in Bhubaneswar.

A travel agency owner was allegedly attacked by eight to ten masked miscreants near Siripur Chhak in Bhubaneswar.

The attack according to reports, was so severe that the victim was admitted to Capital Hospital in a critical condition.

From preliminary investigation it has been found that the attack was allegedly due to past enmity. Further details awaited in this matter.