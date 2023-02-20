Travel agency owner attacked in Bhubaneswar, 2 arrested

Bhubaneswar: As many as two miscreants have been arrested in a case relating to the attack on a travel agency owner in Bhubaneswar.

The travel agency owner was attacked allegedly by eight to ten masked miscreants near Siripur Chhak in Bhubaneswar on Saturday morning in broad daylight.

The rest of the attackers are yet to be traced. The two arrested persons have been identified as Pratap Das and Dipuna Nayak, both belong to Unit-6 area of Bhubaneswar.

From preliminary investigation it has been found that the attack was allegedly due to past enmity.