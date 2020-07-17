Travel Across Bhubaneswar And Cuttack Borders Restricted

Travel Across Bhubaneswar And Cuttack Borders Restricted Till July 31

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In order to check the alarming rise in Covid 19 cases in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack the administration has put a restriction on the travel across the cities.

It is noteworthy that, the rising number of positives has forced the administration to take up a few stringent measures. The districts of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Ganjam and Jajpur have been locked down till July 31. The Rourkela Municipal Corporation has also been included in the Covid 19 lockdown.

The lockdown shall be imposed from 9:00 pm today and it shall be applicable for 14 days i.e. till July 31. The weekend shutdown of Saturday and Sunday has however been lifted from these areas.

However, essentials shall be available from morning 6:00 am to afternoon 1:00 pm. The Special Relief Commissioner has requested people to adhere to the lockdown norms. He has also warned that strict action shall be taken against violators.

