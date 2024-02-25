Transwoman Sanjana weds youth in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district

Kamakhyanagar: In a first, transwoman Sanjana Behera has got married to a youth with whom she was in a relationship. The incident took place in the Kateni village under Kamakhyanagar Police limits in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

The youth has been identified as Diptimaya Maharana.

As per reports, Diptimaya was working in Bhubaneswar as a food delivery boy when he came across transwoman Sanjana Behera. The two soon developed love relationship. It has been claimed that the youth took away many valuables including money and gold jewelry from Sanjana within their relationship days of one year. However, when the transwoman would talk about marriage, the youth avoided the proposal.

Finding no other way, finally Sanjana took help of Police. She lodged a complaint in this matter with Kamakhyanagar Police.

After getting the complaint, Police called for both the parties to the Police Station and interrogated them. Finally, it was decided that the youth would marry the transwoman.

Accordingly, on Saturday the formal marriage of the two was organised at the Kamakhyanagar Police Station. The marriage took place in presence of some staff of the Police Station, a few members of certain social organisation and a few transgender women.