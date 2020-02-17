Transport Police Dept officials harassing truck owners

Odisha Police, Transport Dept harassing truck owners in the name of new MV Act: AIMTC

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: After clamping of the new Motor Vehicle Act, some officials of Odisha Police and Transport department are harassing truck owners, alleged All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

An AIMTC delegation will meet Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari later this month to discuss about it. Besides, a convention will be held in April in Bhubaneswar where Gadkari is scheduled to attend.

AIMTC has alleged that in the name of checking,  some Police personnel and officers of Transport Dept. are collecting money from trucks in Odisha. The members have said that if the matter will not be stopped, they will resort to protest through ‘wheel- jam’ strike.

AIMTC has also showed dissatisfaction over the 28 percent GST for Motor Transport. Despite repeated demands govt has not pay heed to it.

