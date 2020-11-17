Transgenders in Odisha covered under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana
File Pic

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha govt has covered the members of transgender community under the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY), Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Minister Ashok Panda said on Tuesday.

The State government provides financial assistance to the destitute elderly, differently-abled persons and widows under MBPY.

The government’s decision was taken in view of the promises made in the ruling BJD’s manifesto for the 2019 Assembly polls, the Minister added.

Meanwhile, the SSEPD Minister has directed Health secretary to take necessary action to conduct surgical operation and hormonal therapy for the transgender community in the state.

Moreover, the State government has decided to include the transgender community under various schemes in the state.

