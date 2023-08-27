Transgenders crushed to death by truck driver in Odisha over past enmity

Sundargarh: Two transgenders died in an accident on the National Highway near Sundargarh district of Odisha on Sunday, said reports.

According to reliable reports, the fatal accident took place near Rajamunda Bypass on National Highway No. 143 under Lahunipada Police Station in Sundergarh district.

It is worth mentioning that, on Saturday night two brothers Ratha Kisan and Raja Patra had an argument with a truck driver.

Today as the two transgenders were returning home early in the morning they were alegdly crushed to death by the truck driver. Both of them died on the spot.

After the accident, the driver has gone missing said reliable reports.