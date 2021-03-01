Balangir: The Balangir district administration appointed transgenders in different jobs related to sanitation in the Balangir town of Odisha on Monday.

In a bid to engage transgenders and to help them join the mainstream society and lead a normal life Balangir Municipality has roped them to collect garbage and keep the town clean and sanitized.

The administration has provided them with battery-fitted Swacchh Safari vehicles to collect the garbage. They would go door to door and collect garbage. They start their job early in the morning and finish by noon.

The district administration has also assured them of more help in the future.

The transgenders welcomed this move by the district administration and municipality and assured them to work with dedication and dignity to keep the town clean. It will bring an end to their financial problems, they said.