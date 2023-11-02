Transformation of Odisha sole objective, let’s work as partners: 5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman

Bhubaneswar: Several Organisations including private, public and political organizations today met 5T, Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian at Naveen Niwas and congratulated him for the new assignment.

They expressed happiness for him taking responsibility as Chairman of 5T Initiative and Nabin Odisha.

They said that he is working day and night to give shape the vision of Hon’ble Chief Minister for a new, empowered Odisha. He has been driving the transformation dream of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, they said.

VK pandian thanked the organisations and sought their cooperation in State’s endeavours. He asked them to work as partners of this transformation drive to realise Hon’ble Chief Minister’s vision of a new and empowered Odisha.

The associations which met the 5T Chairman are: