Transformation in Education is not a dream anymore, it’s a reality now: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: ‘Transformation in Education is not a dream anymore. It’s a reality now. The transformation initiative of Odisha in the school education sector has delivered stellar results. Today, our government schools are highly sought-after schools, competing with their counterparts across the Nation,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his address at the Make in Odisha Conclave today.

Our school transformation initiative, driven by the 5T principles, unlocked new aspirations and opened the door of new horizons for the high school students of Odisha. Today, we have smart classrooms, well-developed e-libraries, state-of-the-art laboratories, advanced sports infrastructure and child-friendly campuses in government schools. It has resulted in increased enrolment in government and government aided schools.

Odisha’s visionary ‘Mo School’ and Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya Sangathan initiatives have ushered in a visible transformation in the school education sector, and made history in the national platform. Our schools have clinched top ranks in national schools ranking survey.

The Mo School initiative, one of the largest alumni connect programmes of the world, has swiftly revamped over 50 thousand government schools of Odisha with the help of more than 30 lakh alumni and community members.

With the mission to ensure quality education to each deserving child, 315 Adarsh Vidyalayas and one iconic OAV are functional across the state, providing the best infrastructure & academic resources to nurture the future generation of Odisha.

We have instituted the CM’s Award for Education, a scheme worth more than Rs 125 Crore to make the educational ecosystem aspirational by incorporating recognition and reward for all stakeholders.

We invested in education. We took initiatives to upscale our students with 21st-century skills to support the industries with highly qualified and skilled human resources. Our priority is to make Odisha a global preference for aspiring young minds.

We ensure Education for All.

This is a special day for all of us and I can proudly affirm ‘Innovation in education is OUR USP.