Trains to get affected due to safety & repair works by ECo Railway in coming 2 months: Check details

Bhubaneswar: In the next two months, Safety related modernisation works have been planned at different Railway Sections. On Sundays, Limited Height Sub-ways and track linking works have been planned in Angul-Sambalpur Railway Section. Similarly, installation of new Girders has been planned on bridges in Palasa-Vizianagaram Railway section on Thursdays by replacing old girders. Apart from this, Safety related works have also been planned on Tuesdays & Saturdays in Titilagarh-Raipur Railway Section, read a note issued by East Coast Railways.

The advance planning by ECoR focuses on convenience of the passengers. The modernisation works have been distributed on different days in different Railway sections. So that, minimum train will be cancelled and partially cancelled, the note also said.

In view of Safety related modernisation works at various places over East Coast Railway jurisdiction, it has been planned to take proactive steps to take up immediate repair and maintenance works without affecting passenger’s convenience.

The Safety related modernisation works include Repair of Old Bridges; Installation of Limited Height Sub-ways (LHSs) by converting Level Crossings; Inter locking of tracks for commissioning of doubling/third line works, etc. These are all Safety implications.

General Manager, East Coast Railway Shri Roop Narayan Sunkar has given strict instructions to the officials to ensure that passengers are not inconvenienced at all. So, minimum cancellation of trains is being planned.

More and more efforts are also being taken to reschedule trains or take them up to nearest points where maximum number of passengers can go. This is called Partial Cancellation or Short Termination of Trains.

East Coast Railway is working on providing such information well in advance, so that passengers may plan their journey accordingly.