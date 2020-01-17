Trains To Be Diverted For Safety-Related Modernisation Work in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In view of safety related modernisation work for commissioning of doubling and electrification two trains have been diverted while another train has been cancelled from both the ends for one day.

The trains between Guntur and Guntakal Stations under South Central Railway jurisdiction, the Bangalore bound Prashanti Express from Bhubaneswar and the Garib Rath Express from Puri will run on diverted routes.

The 18463/18464 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express from Bhubaneswar from 27th January to 4th February, 2020 and from Bangalore from 26th January to 4th February, 2020 will run on diverted route via Krishna Canal-Gudur-Renigunta-Melpakkam-Katpadi-Jolarpettai route bypassing Krishna Canal-Guntur-Guntakal-Dharmavaram route.

Similarly, the 22883/22884 Puri-Yesvantpur-Puri Garib Rath Express from Puri on 31st January and from Yesvantpur on 1st February, 2020 will also run on diverted route via Krishna Canal-Gudur-Renigunta-Melpakkam-Katpadi-Jolarpettai route bypassing Krishna Canal-Guntur-Dhone-Gooty-Dharmavaram route.

Apart from this, the 58131/58132 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Passenger will remain cancelled from both the directions on 24th January, 2020 for Safety related modernisation work between Jujumura-Charmal and Boinda-Jarapada Stations in Angul-Sambalpur Railway Section for construction of limited height subways.