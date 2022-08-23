Trains cancelled due to derailment of goods train near Bhubaneswar railway station

Trains cancelled due to derailment of goods train near Bhubaneswar railway station

Bhubaneswar: A number of trains have been cancelled or rescheduled following the the derailment of a train near Bhubaneswar Railway Station on August 22, 2022.

A goods train derailed near Bhubaneswar railway station on the said date, leading to the disruption of the movement of trains along the route.

A total of five wagons of a cement-laden goods train derailed at around 8.35 PM. The mishap took place when the goods train was going to Vizianagaram from Chakradharpur Division.

The following trains have been rescheduled following the accident:

12801 Puri-New Delhi Puruaottam Express from Puri at 0100hrs tonight instead of 2155hrs.

11882 Puri-Shalimar Express from Puri at 0130hrs tonight instead of 2205hrs.

18410 Puri-Shalimar Express from Puri at 0200hrs tonight instead of 2240hrs.

20823 Puri-Ajmer Express from Puri at 0230hrs tonight instead of 2305hrs.

20837 Bhubaneswar -Junagarh Road from Bhubaneswar at 0030hrs instead of 2140hrs.

The following trains have been cancelled following the derailment:

12074/12073 BHUNANESWAR-HOWRAH-BHUBANESWAR EXP ON 23.08.2022 CANCELLED 12893/12894 BHUBANESWAR-BOLANGIR-BHUBANESWAR EXPRESS ON 23.08.2022 CANCELLED 18414/18413 PURI-PARADIP-PURI EXP ON 23.08.2022 CANCELLED 18416/18415 PURI-BARBIL-PURI EXP ON 23.08.2022 CANCELLED 08413/08414 TALCHER-PURI-TALCHER PASS ON 23.08.2022 CANCELLED 08408/08407 PARADEEP-CUTTACK-PARADEEP PASS ON 23.08.2022 CANCELLED 12894 BOLANGIR- BHUBANESWAR ORIGINATING ON 22.08.22 SHORT-TERMINATED AT NARAJ & SERVICES BETWEEN NARAJ- BHUBANESWAR CANCELLED. 22820 VISAKHAPATNAM-BHUBANESWAR EXP ORIGINATING ON 22.08.22 SHORT-TERMINATED AT BALUGAON & SERVICES BETWEEN BALUGAON- BHUBANESWAR CANCELLED. 18125 ROURKELA- BHUBANESWAR EXP ORIGINATING ON 22.08.22 SHORT-TERMINATED AT CUTTACK & SERVICES BETWEEN CUTTACK-PURI CANCELLED. 18424 NAYAGARH TOWN- BHUBANESWAR EXP ON 23.08.22 WILL SHORT-TERMINATE AT KHURDHA ROAD & SERVICES BETWEEN KHURDHA ROAD- BHUBANESWAR WILL REMAIN CANCELLED. 22819 BHUBANESWAR- VISAKHAPATNAM EXP ON 23.08.22 WILL SHORT-ORIGINATE EX BALUGAON & SERVICES BETWEEN BHUBANESWAR- BALUGAON CANCELLED. 18126 PURI- ROURKELA EXP ON 23.08.22 WILL SHORT-ORIGINATE FROM CUTTACK & SERVICES BETWEEN PURI- CUTTACK WILL BE CANCELLED.

The re-railment of tracks has been completed at the Bhubaneswar Yard on August 23, 2022. The track was declared fit for use at 7:15 AM with speed limit of 15kmph.