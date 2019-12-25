Trained Elephant Goes On a Rampage In Similipal

Trained Elephant Goes On A Rampage In Similipal

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mayurbhanj: Panic gripped picnic revellers at Pithabata range of Similipal Tiger Reserve after Bablu, a trained male elephant went out of control.

Related News
State

Odisha: Tourist Swept Away In Bhimkund Waterfall

State

Shocking! Mentally retarded man and woman made to marry for…

State

Uttarakhand Bundled Out For 117, Six Wickets For Basant In…

State

Body Of Woman Found Hanging In Cashew Field In Kendrapara

As per reports, the elephant wreaked havoc at Sitakunda while a large number of people have gathered for picnic. Bablu destroyed vegetables and other articles while his masters could only manage to remain as mute spectators.

“It suddenly went out of control and started throwing articles. We tried to pull the chain to control the elephant but failed to do so. Several tourists sustained minor injuries in the process. Some of us even climbed tress to save themselves,” said a tourist.

 

You might also like
State

Odisha: Tourist Swept Away In Bhimkund Waterfall

State

Shocking! Mentally retarded man and woman made to marry for fun

State

Uttarakhand Bundled Out For 117, Six Wickets For Basant In Ranji Trophy

State

Body Of Woman Found Hanging In Cashew Field In Kendrapara

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.