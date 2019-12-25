Trained Elephant Goes On a Rampage In Similipal

Mayurbhanj: Panic gripped picnic revellers at Pithabata range of Similipal Tiger Reserve after Bablu, a trained male elephant went out of control.

As per reports, the elephant wreaked havoc at Sitakunda while a large number of people have gathered for picnic. Bablu destroyed vegetables and other articles while his masters could only manage to remain as mute spectators.

“It suddenly went out of control and started throwing articles. We tried to pull the chain to control the elephant but failed to do so. Several tourists sustained minor injuries in the process. Some of us even climbed tress to save themselves,” said a tourist.