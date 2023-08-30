Train canceled from Bhubaneswar till 31 August

Bhubaneswar: A number of trains have been canceled from Bhubaneswar railway station till August 31, 2023, said report.

Today, Railway Safety Board of Khurda Road-Barang division will inspect the signaling system of the last phase of the third line project between Mancheswar and Bhubaneswar.

Major signal and safety-related works are being carried out at various places under the East Coast Railway from 12th to 30th August, 2023.

Major re-arrangement of signaling system at Bhubaneswar railway station was carried out. Entry and exit to Bhubaneswar Coach Maintenance Depot was severely affected during this period.

Some trains plying or departing from Bhubaneswar were temporarily canceled during the project. Trains affected on 30.08.2023,

Partially canceled trains:

A. 11020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express departs from Khurda Road

B.12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Fakhnuma Express departs from Berhampur

C. 17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express departs from Khurda Road

D. 22819 Bhubaneswar-Vishakhapatnam Inter City Express departs from Khurda Road.

Canceled trains:

A. 02831 Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Special Express

B. 07166 Cuttack-Hyderabad Special Express

C. 08411 Balasore – Bhubaneswar Passenger Special

D. 08413 Talcher – Puri Passenger Special

E. 08415 Jaleshwar-Puri Passenger Special

F. 08441 Bhubaneswar-Brahmpur Passenger Special

G. 08443 Bhubaneswar-Palasa Passenger Special

H. 12773 Shalimar-Secunderabad Express

I. 12821 Shalimar-Puri Dhauli Express

J. 12879 LTT Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Express

K. 12897 Pondicherry-Bhubaneswar Express

L. 18118 Gunupur-Rourkelani State Express

M. 18126 Puri-Rourkela Express

N. 18448 Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express