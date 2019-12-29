Train Services Affected After Girders Of ROB Collapses In Odisha

Balasore: Movement of trains was affected in Bhadrak-Kharagpur Railway Section under Kharagpur Railway Division of South Eastern Railway after a girder of an under-construction railway over bridge (RoB) fell on track at Sobharampur in the district today.

However, no one was injured in the mishap which took place at around 11.30 AM. Eyewitnesses said that one of the six girders used for the RoB fell down snapping a live electric wire. “One of the girders came crashing down and subsequently other girders also started to bend,” said a local.

Senior railway officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. “Overhead wire (OHE) for electrification was badly affected in the section and the restoration will start after clearing of fallen girders. We gave also deployed cranes to lift the girders from the tracks. We are also planning to start train movement on the section through diesel engines,” said a railway official.