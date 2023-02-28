Train service suspended between Koraput and Jagdalpur for 3 days

Koraput: The train service between Koraput and Jagdalpur has been suspended for a period of three days due to power outage. The services has been cancelled from today till March 2, 2023.

As per sources, the railway service has been cut off Koraput and Jagdalpur due to a between power outage between Maliguda and Chhatriput. The Office of the Chief Editor of Passenger and Commerce, Department of Railways has issued these instructions.

Visakhapatnam to Kirundul Express train that was scheduled on February 28th and the Visakhapatnam Express train on March 1 has been cancelled due to this.

All other trains will run from Koraput instead of Jaipur and Jagdalpur. Koraput to Rourkela, Koraput to Howrah Samleswar, Koraput to Bhubaneswar Hirakhand train will run. Visakhapatnam DRM Anoop Satpathy has been instructed to fix the issue as soon as possible.