Train movement to commence in between Chatriput and Maligura in Odisha’s Koraput

Koraput: Chatriput-Maligura (6.95KMs) section coming under Koraput district of Odisha was inspected by CRS today and authorisation given for train movement. The Railway doubling work in Kottavalasa-Koraput-Kirandul (KK) line has reached another milestone as 237 KMs doubling work has been commissioned so far, out of 445 KMs.

The Doubling work is currently underway in the Kottavalasa-Koraput-Kirandul (KK) Rail Line. 237 kilometers out of a total 445 kilometers of doubling work has been commissioned so far.

This important mineral transportation route has been facing delays in train movements due to traffic problems in single-line railway sections. Once the doubling works are completed, train traffic will be easier and hassle-free.

Today, the 6.95 kilometer-long Broad Gauge Railway Line Section between Chatriput and Maligura Stations in Koraput District of Odisha, under the Waltair Railway Division of the East Coast Railway, received authorization for the operation of train movement.

Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS)/South Eastern (SE) Circle A. M. Chowdhary inspected this Railway Section and gave his consent for train operations. General Manager Manoj Sharma congratulated the team engaged in the construction of this project.

The KK line is located in remote tribal areas of three states and is a point of focus of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the development of the region through the railway network.

The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 248.75 crores for the Jagadalpur-Koraput critical doubling project this year, while Rs 70 crores will be spent on doubling works between Chatriput and Jeypore in the 2022-23 FY. Rupees 170 Crores has also been sanctioned for this project in 2023-24 FY.

The proposed rail network will improve connectivity in the region and drastically develop it. The ECoR Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) Amar Prakash Dwivedi, Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Railway Division Anup Satpathy and senior officials from ECoR HQs and Waltair Division assisted the CRS during his inspection.